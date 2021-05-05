Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PFG opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.25. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a market cap of £607.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.