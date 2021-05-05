Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

