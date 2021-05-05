Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -282.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

