PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADOOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on June 9th

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.63.
About PT Adaro Energy Tbk
