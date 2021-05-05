PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADOOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on June 9th

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

