Public Mint Market Capitalization Achieves $14.03 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00077090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.