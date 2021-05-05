Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

PEG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.