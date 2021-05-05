PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.