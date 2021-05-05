PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.14

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.14 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 1463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

