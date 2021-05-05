PWR Coin (PWR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 67.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $665,551.11 and $58.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.08 or 1.00372926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00699790 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $777.19 or 0.01358240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00346319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00211799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

