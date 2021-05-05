Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.81 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

