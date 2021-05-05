Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

