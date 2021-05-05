Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.