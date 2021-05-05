Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Comerica stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $76.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,443 shares of company stock worth $779,944. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

