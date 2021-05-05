Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

CINF opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

