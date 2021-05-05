Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.