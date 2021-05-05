Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

