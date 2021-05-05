Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $24.62 on Monday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.