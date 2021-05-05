Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Livent in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -200.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.