Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

MTH opened at $110.31 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

