Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTH)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

MTH opened at $110.31 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit