Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Lifted by Analyst

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -173.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,913 shares of company stock worth $1,982,857 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

