Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Raised by Analyst

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

