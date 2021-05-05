Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Merchants Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In other news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.