Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Issued By KeyCorp

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. O-I Glass has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

