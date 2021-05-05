Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Decreased by Analyst

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of ASGN opened at $103.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

