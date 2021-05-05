Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

DLR opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

