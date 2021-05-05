Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.63.

Shares of OVV opened at C$31.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$7.20 and a twelve month high of C$36.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

