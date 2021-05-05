Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Boosted by KeyCorp

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

URI stock opened at $329.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.28. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit