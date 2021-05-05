Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Boosted by KeyCorp

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

URI stock opened at $329.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.28. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

