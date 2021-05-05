Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

