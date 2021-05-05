Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Solar in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

