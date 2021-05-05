Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreased by Analyst

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NYSE OSK opened at $127.43 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

