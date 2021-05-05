QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $267.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit