QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $267.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.