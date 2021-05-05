QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 8,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,952. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

