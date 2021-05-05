QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QGEN. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

