Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

