Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.19. 135,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

