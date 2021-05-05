Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

