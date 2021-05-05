Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 153,643 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 3,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,220. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

