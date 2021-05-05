Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 3,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. 9,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,032. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.39 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

