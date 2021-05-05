Quaero Capital S.A. Makes New $701,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Quaero Capital S.A. owned 0.11% of ArcLight Clean Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

