QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,229,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

