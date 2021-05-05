QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 251,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

