Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 109.1% Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 109.1% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $45,671.37 and approximately $715.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.36 or 0.01137393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00725735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,385.47 or 1.00051809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

