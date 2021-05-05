Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.96

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 718052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

