RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.07.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
