Radius Health (RDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

