Radix Market Capitalization Tops $104.31 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $104.31 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00088247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.10 or 0.00842888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.04 or 0.09828693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00101415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044178 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

