Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

