Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

RAT has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON:RAT traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,358 ($17.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,751.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,597.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.16 million and a PE ratio of 35.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

