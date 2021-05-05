Raymond James Lowers Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target to C$0.45

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close.

Essential Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.34. 207,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,906. Essential Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$47.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Essential Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.