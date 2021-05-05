Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 1,454,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,479. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

